Britons owe £1.6-trillion in debt — with higher borrowing costs coming

London — Are Britons living beyond their means?

That is the question being asked by the UK’s office for national statistics (ONS) after households saw their outgoings exceed their incomes last year for the first time in three decades.

Each household spent or invested about £900 more than they received on average — £25bn in total, according to an ONS article published on Thursday. Britons were previously net borrowers in 1988, the height of a credit-fueled economic boom generated by then Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson. But even then, the shortfall was just £300m.

To fund the deficit, people have been borrowing more and saving less, encouraged by years of record-low interest rates. Even in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis, when home buyers were granted mortgages covering the entire value of the property and sometimes more, households were still net lenders, the ONS said.

"If any more evidence were needed that the Bank of England (BOE) has left it too late to raise interest rates, this is pretty compelling," former BOE policy maker Andrew Sentance, who is now a senior economic adviser at PwC, tweeted. "UK households are on a massive borrowing spree."

Under pressure

An analysis of the figures shows that excess spending was most pronounced among low-income households, with the poorest 10% spending two-and-a-half times their disposable income on average.

The analysis comes on the same day the House of Commons treasury committee published a report warning that Britons have too much debt and are saving too little for retirement, with an estimated 12-million people failing to prepare adequately for old age.

Britons owe a record £1.6-trillion including mortgage debt and there are fears that many may struggle to cope with higher borrowing costs after years of ultra-loose monetary policy. BOE officials are widely expected to raise their benchmark rate on August 2.

Planning decades ahead is impossible for many people who are already in debt, said the treasury committee. It warned that the "over-zealous and uncompromising" debt-collection practices of public authorities risked deepening the misery of the most vulnerable.

"Over-indebtedness, lack of rainy-day savings and insufficient pension savings are some of the weaknesses in the household balance sheet identified in this inquiry," said Nicky Morgan, chair of the cross-party panel. "While financial-service regulators and guidance bodies have important roles to play, the government should not pass the buck to them."

The committee highlighted the damage to family budgets inflicted by the financial crisis and the years of austerity that followed. On Wednesday, ONS figures showed real disposable incomes grew at the slowest pace in five years in the 12 months to the end of March after the Brexit referendum slammed the pound and drove up inflation.

Bloomberg