At least one sector is happy about Trump’s tariffs: textiles

New York — While there’s no shortage of doom and gloom coming from corporate America about President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, there is at least one US industry cheering him on: textiles.

After decades of shedding thousands of jobs and closing factories as the US opened up trade with China and other countries, textiles stabilised in recent years. And just as the sector was trying to invigorate growth, along came a presidential candidate pledging to revive American manufacturing.

The industry immediately saw Trump’s election as the best chance in a generation to re-orient US trade policy. And so far he hasn’t disappointed. The president withdrew America from negotiations on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal in his first week on the job. Now he’s enacted tariffs on $36bn worth of Chinese-made goods, including some textiles, and wants to push that to $250bn.

But the industry wants more. Textiles — like fabrics and yarns — are the materials used to make everything from clothing to seat belts. And duties on end, or finished, apparel and other goods from China would help domestic manufacturers compete better on price with Chinese companies and generate more orders for US-made textiles, industry leaders say. Trump, however, is largely avoided targeting consumer products for fear of upsetting voters who could face higher prices at the mall.

Crediting Trump

"We’ve got to do something to level the playing field with China," said Michael Woody, CEO of Trans-Tex, a Rhode Island-based maker of lanyards and shoelaces. "I give the president credit for trying to make something happen. For a US manufacturer like my company, we want to see tariffs on end products."

Placing duties on finished items is anathema to US retailers and consumer brands that rely on Chinese goods, including $28bn worth of apparel last year, to keep prices low for shoppers. They say levies will only increase price tags, and ultimately cost jobs.