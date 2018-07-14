Donald Trump wants an armed force, and other men, permanently on the moon

Laura Grego, a senior scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists who works on space security, says the idea of a space force means different things to different people: headache-inducing bureaucratic reorganisation to some; federal and commercial asset protection to others; and militarisation of space for still others.

Congress asked the Pentagon to conduct a study on the issue, which is expected to be completed next month. "It does seem premature to have a solution before you’ve seen the study that you’ve asked for," she says.

Pentagon preparations

The Pentagon is responding to Trump’s directive. "Our policy board will begin working on this issue, which has implications for intelligence operations for the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy," says Army Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Davis, a defence department spokesperson. "Working with Congress, this will be a deliberate process with a great deal of input from multiple stakeholders."

Bridenstine says creation of a space force wouldn’t interfere with programmes or funding at his agency.

Trump’s ambition to modernise the way the federal government regulates commercial use of space has drawn normally far-flung agencies into one conversation. Nasa, the departments of commerce, defence, transportation and other agencies are all re-aligning their space-related activities, directed by three White House space policy directives issued since December.

A Deloitte analysis from June found that regulations related to space are densely networked and can’t be changed without considering lots of others, too. "With every space regulation the government must consider at least seven other regulations, on average. But it gets more complicated, as each of those seven regulations have their own citations, which also have their own citations, and so on," the Deloitte authors say.

With private companies confidently pursuing many ventures involving space commerce and travel, Nasa has been casting its eyes toward the moon, Mars and beyond. Trump "wants our return to the moon to be sustainable", Bridenstine says. "We are not going to leave the moon as we did in 1972," the date of the last US landing there.

Bridenstine is also looking beyond the International Space Station (ISS), which the US plans to turn over to the private sector in the next decade, to the construction of permanent infrastructure above and around the moon.

Kirk and Picard

Permanent infrastructure for the moon cannot be realised without international partners, Bridenstine says, pointing out the two-decade US-Russian collaboration on the ISS. That partnership has weathered tumultuous periods in the two countries’ relations, including the tense period of sanctions that began after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

"China is a bit of a different story," Bridenstine says. "It’s possible that maybe one day they could be involved, but I don’t think right now people are comfortable with that" because of issues that include intellectual property disputes and human rights. Since 2011, Congress has prohibited NASA employees from collaborating with Chinese counterparts.

As for any future space force, Bridenstine argues that its personnel should have ranks akin to the Navy’s, as in, say, Captains Kirk and Picard of Star Trek. "If you look at the science fiction movies, all of the space military folks, they’re all admirals, which is, of course, a Navy rank."

Bloomberg