Pork another trade casualty

Paris — Chinese consumers could face higher pork prices in the medium term after Beijing slapped more import tariffs on US agricultural products in its trade dispute with Washington, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Tuesday.

China said in June it would impose an extra 25% import duty on more than 500 US goods, including soya beans, on July 6. This was in response to Washington’s plan to put duties on $50bn of Chinese goods as the trade dispute between the two economies escalated.

The tit-for-tat trade threats have disrupted trade flows across the commodities industry from sorghum to coal and inflated prices of animal feeds such as soya bean meal.

China, the world’s largest pork producer and importer, relies heavily on soya bean meal to feed pigs, the OECD and FAO said in their Agricultural Outlook for 2018-27.

"Over the medium term, higher tariffs and hence higher costs for soya beans and feed grains would raise the costs of production for China’s pig meat industry," they said. "This, combined with the higher tariffs and hence higher prices for imported pork, could lead to noticeable increases in domestic pork prices."

But the US-Chinese dispute’s long-term market effects should be modest as China can potentially source its farm products from other countries while the US has the potential to supply other markets, the OECD and FAO said.

Beijing implemented a 25% duty on most US pork items on April 2 in response to US tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium products and in June also included pork in the second round of tariffs to be imposed on July 6.

The OECD and FAO said that China could decide to source its pork needs from alternative suppliers such as the EU, Brazil and Canada, echoing US pork producers’ fears.

In 2017, China produced more than 53-million tonnes of pork, about 45% of global production, and imported an estimated 1.6-million tonnes, the OECD and FAO said. In the same year, China imported an estimated 96-million tonnes of soya beans, accounting for 64% of global soya bean imports, while the country produced about 13-million tonnes.

Reuters