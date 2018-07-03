World

Six dead and more than 130 missing as another ferry in Indonesia sinks

03 July 2018 - 13:23 Agency Staff
Relatives cry while waiting for news on missing family members who were on a ferry that sank on Monday in Lake Toba, at Tigaras Port, Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Albert Damanik
Relatives cry while waiting for news on missing family members who were on a ferry that sank on Monday in Lake Toba, at Tigaras Port, Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Albert Damanik

Jakarta — Six people died on Tuesday after a ferry sank off the coast of Indonesia, officials said, as rescuers raced to save more than 130 other passengers aboard the vessel.

The deadly accident comes the same day as authorities officially called off the search for some 164 people still missing after another ferry sank on a popular tourist lake two weeks ago.

Images from the latest accident showed passengers clinging to the side of the KM Lestari as it tipped in waters off Sulawesi island, while other passengers floated in the sea awaiting help. The ferry began taking on water from a leak in its hull, Indonesia’s transportation agency said, as waves swamped trucks and other vehicles on the boat’s deck before they plunged into the water.

At least six people have died, but authorities have not yet accounted for all 139 people listed in the ship’s manifest, local police spokesman Dicky Sondani told Kompas TV.

The transportation agency said passengers had been wearing life jackets. "Some passengers have been successfully evacuated," it added in a statement.

The vessel was sailing from Sulawesi to nearby Selayar island when it ran into strong winds and high waves. Maritime accidents are common in Indonesia, where many people depend on boats to get around the 17,000 island archipelago nation.

AFP

Indonesian ferry found 420m below surface of lake

The wooden boat could have been carrying five times the number of passengers it was built to hold, along with dozens of motorcycles, officials say
World
4 days ago

Hi-tech equipment used to help search for bodies in Indonesian ferry disaster

Lake Toba is one of the world’s deepest and victims may be trapped at the bottom inside the ferry — which was overloaded and possibly operating ...
World
9 days ago

Criminal charges likely as overloaded Indonesian ferry sinks with 192 missing

The captain is one of the survivors of the ferry disaster, in which nearly fives times the number of passengers it was supposed to carry may have ...
World
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
UN slams what war is doing to children in Yemen
World
2.
Greenpeace attacks French nuclear plant to show ...
World / Europe
3.
Six dead and more than 130 missing as another ...
World
4.
Greece can stand on its own feet now, says ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Indonesian ferry found 420m below surface of lake
World / Asia

Hi-tech equipment used to help search for bodies in Indonesian ferry disaster
World / Asia

Criminal charges likely as overloaded Indonesian ferry sinks with 192 missing
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.