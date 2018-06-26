Trump snarls at Harley for EU move

Washington — US President Donald Trump accused motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson on Tuesday of using the trade war as an excuse to move production for European customers overseas.

"Early this year Harley-Davidson said they would move much of their plant operations in Kansas City to Thailand. That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse," Trump said on Twitter.

However, the company said it decided to build the Thailand plant after Trump pulled out from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have lowered import tariffs on its bikes in some of the fastest-growing motorcycle markets in Asia.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Harley-Davidson’s EU move was a natural consequence of a protectionist US trade policy.