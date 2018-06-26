Push for chemicals monitor OPCW to have power to identify those behind poison attacks

The Hague — The UK and its allies are leading a high-stakes diplomatic drive to give the world’s global chemical watchdog the power to identify those behind toxic arms attacks, setting up a new showdown with Russia.

The meeting on Tuesday comes as inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are expected to unveil a long-awaited report into an alleged sarin and chlorine gas attack in April in the Syrian town of Douma, in which medics and rescuers say 40 people were killed.

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson will head up the British delegation to a rare special session of the OPCW’s top policy-making body in The Hague, the British government has confirmed.

London called the talks of the OPCW’s state party members in the wake of the nerve agent attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury, which Britain and its allies have blamed on Russia.

There has, however, been growing international concern about repeated allegations of the use of poison gases in the Iraq and Syria conflicts, compounded by the 2017 assassination of the North Korean leader’s half-brother in a rare nerve agent attack in Kuala Lumpur airport blamed on Pyongyang.

It is feared that although deadly chemical weapons were once largely shunned as taboo after decimating forces during World War I, their use is once again becoming gradually normalised in the absence of any effective way of holding perpetrators to account.