We need to talk about asteroids — because there are a lot of them

Dallas — Among Earth’s natural disasters — hurricanes, floods, earthquakes — the one humans probably ponder least is asteroids, huge objects zipping through our solar system at ludicrous speeds.

Federal officials call an asteroid or comet collision "low probability but high consequence", Nasa-speak for it will probably never happen, but if it does, we’re toast. With that in mind, the US and other nations have long sought to track such "near-earth objects", or NEOs, co-ordinating efforts through the International Asteroid Warning Network and the UN.

The Trump administration now wants to enhance those efforts to detect and track potential planet killers, and to develop more capable means to deflect any that appear to be on a collision course.

"Fortunately, this type of destructive event is extremely rare," said Aaron Miles, an official with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. But just to be safe, the government unveiled new goals this week for Nasa’s work on countering NEOs over the next decade.

If you’re envisioning Bruce Willis or humming an Aerosmith song, please stop. This is serious.

More than 300,000 objects larger than 40m wide orbit the sun as NEOs, according to Nasa estimates, with many being difficult to detect more than a few days in advance; 40m is about the average size an object must be to make it through the atmosphere without burning up. Thousands of much-smaller meteors disintegrate harmlessly each day far above the planet. The meteor that injured more than 1,000 people in Chelyabinsk, Russia in February 2013, mainly by glass shattered from the shock wave of its explosion, was believed to be about 20m.

The most recent encounter with an asteroid was on June 2, when a 2m boulder, dubbed 2018 LA, entered the atmosphere at 6.25km per second (23,750km/h) and exploded over Botswana.

Good news

Okay, now here’s the good news: Nasa has documented roughly 96% of the objects large enough to cause a global catastrophe since work began in 1998, said Lindley Johnson, planetary defence officer at Nasa’s Planetary Defence Co-ordination Office. On Thursday alone, five massive asteroids zipped within 7.4-million kilometres of Earth — which is pretty close in space — including one called 2017 YE5, a 487m-wide behemoth that, if it paid us a visit, would ruin everyone’s day. But Nasa has its number.