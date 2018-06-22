EU slaps revenge tariffs on US as trade war erupts

Brussels — The EU slapped revenge tariffs on iconic US products including bourbon, jeans and motorcycles on Friday in its opening salvo in a trade war with US President Donald Trump.

The tariffs, which took effect at 10pm GMT on Thursday, according to the EU’s official journal, will further fuel jitters on world stock markets that are already alarmed by trade tensions between the US and China.

Customs agents across Europe’s colossal market of 500-million people will now impose the duty, hiking prices on US-made products in supermarkets and across factory floors. "These measures are the logical consequence of the US decision," French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told AFP. "They reflect a Europe that is resolute and principled."

Brussels imposed the raft of duties on US products worth €2.8bn ($3.3bn) in a tit-for-tat response to Trump’s decision to slap stiff tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.

Global markets on Friday took the development in stride, with stocks in Europe firm after weeks of instability on trade worries. EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström said this week that the 28-nation bloc was "left with no other choice" but to impose tariffs of its own after the "unilateral and unjustified decision of the US."

Together with US tariffs against Mexico and Canada, the trade battles have raised the spectre of a global trade war, spooking financial markets that fear major consequences to the global economy. "We have a trade war — and it’s an escalating trade war," SEB chief economist Robert Bergqvist told AFP in an interview.