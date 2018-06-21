North Korean missile site due to be broken down finally identified — with scepticism

Washington — The missile engine test site that US President Donald Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had committed to destroy is a major facility in the western part of the country that has been used for testing engines for long-range missiles, according to a US official.

Trump told reporters after their June 12 summit that Kim had pledged to dismantle one of his missile installations, which would be North Korea’s most concrete concession at the landmark meeting in Singapore. However, at the time, the president did not name the site.

A US official identified it on Wednesday as the Sohae Satellite Launching Station, saying North Korea "has used this site to test liquid-propellant engines for its long-range ballistic missiles". Pyongyang has said its missiles can reach the US.

"Chairman Kim promised that North Korea would destroy a missile engine test stand soon," the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. There was no immediate word on the exact timetable, and North Korea has not publicly confirmed that Kim made such a commitment.

CBS News was the first to identify the site, which is the newest of North Korea’s known major missile testing facilities.

Although Trump has hailed the Singapore summit as a success, sceptics have questioned whether he achieved anything, given that Pyongyang, which has rejected unilateral nuclear disarmament, appeared to make no new tangible commitments in a joint written declaration.