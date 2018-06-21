North Korean missile site due to be broken down finally identified — with scepticism
No sign of any activity towards dismantling the Sohae Satellite Launching Station has been seen, and even if it is dismantled, US officials caution that it is reversible
Washington — The missile engine test site that US President Donald Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had committed to destroy is a major facility in the western part of the country that has been used for testing engines for long-range missiles, according to a US official.
Trump told reporters after their June 12 summit that Kim had pledged to dismantle one of his missile installations, which would be North Korea’s most concrete concession at the landmark meeting in Singapore. However, at the time, the president did not name the site.
A US official identified it on Wednesday as the Sohae Satellite Launching Station, saying North Korea "has used this site to test liquid-propellant engines for its long-range ballistic missiles". Pyongyang has said its missiles can reach the US.
"Chairman Kim promised that North Korea would destroy a missile engine test stand soon," the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. There was no immediate word on the exact timetable, and North Korea has not publicly confirmed that Kim made such a commitment.
CBS News was the first to identify the site, which is the newest of North Korea’s known major missile testing facilities.
Although Trump has hailed the Singapore summit as a success, sceptics have questioned whether he achieved anything, given that Pyongyang, which has rejected unilateral nuclear disarmament, appeared to make no new tangible commitments in a joint written declaration.
The US-based North Korea monitoring group 38 North said in an analysis at the end of last week there had been no sign of any activity towards dismantling Sohae or any other missile test site. The US official said: "The US will continue to monitor this site closely as we move forward in our negotiations."
Little-known site
What little is known about the Sohae site, located in Tongchang-ri, has been pieced together from analysts’ assessments and the North Korean state news agency KCNA. It was reported to have been established in 2008 and has research facilities nearby for missile development, as well as a tower that can support ballistic missiles. The site is mainly used to test large Paektusan engines built for long-range missiles, such as the Hwasong-15.
North Korea has spent considerable effort and resources to develop the site as a "civilian space programme" facility, denying that it has a military application, said Jenny Town, a research analyst at the 38 North. "Presumably, if North Korea does destroy the Sohae facility, they are also signaling they are willing to stop satellite/rocket launches this time around as well, a point that has derailed negotiations in the past and is a significant new development."
North Korea has other missile testing facilities but the shutdown, if it happens, would be significant, analysts said. "The missile testing is not just done in Tongchang-ri so it does not necessarily mean all intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) will be disabled. But the most well-known one is this, so there is a great symbolic meaning if this is shut down," said Moon Hong-sik, a research fellow at the Institute for National Security Strategy in South Korea.
Ahead of the Singapore summit, North Korea announced the suspension of its ICBM testing and also closed its nuclear bomb test site. US officials, however, have cautioned that such actions are reversible.
Asked on Wednesday whether North Korea has done anything toward denuclearisation since the summit, US defence secretary Jim Mattis told reporters: "No, I’m not aware of that. I mean, obviously, it’s the very front end of a process. The detailed negotiations have not begun. I wouldn’t expect that at this point."
Yang Uk, senior research fellow at the Korea Defence and Security Forum, agreed that a shutdown of the Sohae testing site would be a symbolic gesture rather than a move to technically disable its missile capabilities. "Sohae has technically been used as an ‘engine’ testing site. North Korea has already finished developing [the] Baekdu engine, so there would be no problem running ICBM missile programmes even if they close down the Sohae site."
The move will only be significant if North Korea takes more than cosmetic steps to fully shutter the site, not just the test stand, said Melissa Hanham, a senior research associate at the James martin Centre for Non-proliferation Studies. "It’s only a good deal if they dismantle all the facilities at Sohae and re-employ the scientists in something civilian."
Reuters
