US and North Korea may differ on the terms and conditions of their ‘deal’

Seoul — US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has emphasised that Kim Jong-un would not receive sanctions relief until after his complete disarmament, pushing back against North Korean suggestions that penalties would soon start being relaxed.

Pompeo — sharing a podium in Seoul with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts — was asked on Thursday about North Korean claims that US President Donald Trump had committed to a "step-by-step" process and "expressed his intention" to lift sanctions. Those assertions appear to contradict Trump’s pledge to keep penalties in place until Kim’s nuclear weapons "are no longer a factor".

"Chairman Kim Jong-un understands the urgency of the timing of completing this denuclearisation, and understands we must do this quickly," Pompeo told reporters. "And the sanctions relief cannot take place until such time as we have demonstrated that North Korea has been completely denuclearised."

Pompeo was briefing North Asian leaders on Trump’s first-of-its-kind summit with Kim on Tuesday, meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in before heading to Beijing later to talk with China’s Xi Jinping. Both Moon and Xi have advocated a phased approach to negotiations and moved to quickly repair ties with North Korea, while Japan wants the US-led "maximum pressure" campaign to continue.

Trump has come under increasing criticism because the one-and-a-half-page statement he and Kim signed on Tuesday in Singapore spelled out no specific North Korean commitments besides working toward the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula", a promise the regime has repeatedly made and broken since the 1990s. The president raised more questions after declaring, on his return to the US, that there was "no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea".

For weeks, Pompeo and other officials have insisted North Korea must agree to "complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation" before economic sanctions can be lifted. Pompeo said during a news conference with foreign ministers Taro Kono of Japan and Kang Kyung-wha of South Korea that the agreement included those demands, even if they weren’t spelled out.