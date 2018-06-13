World

Two right-wing Norwegian politicians nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Two members of the Progress Party have nominated Donald Trump for 2019; former nominees include Vladmir Putin, Fidel Castro and Susan Sarandon

13 June 2018 - 17:57 Stephen Treloar
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Oslo — US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

The US leader was nominated by two members of Norway’s governing Progress Party, according to state broadcaster NRK. The deadline for this year’s prize passed in January, so this nomination would make him eligible for next year. It is unclear whether he was nominated for this year’s prize, but he was also put forth as a candidate in 2016 and 2017.

Nominations for the world’s most coveted prize are open to lawmakers, academics and researchers from around the world. The Nobel Committee in Oslo typically receives hundreds of nominations each year, and past candidates have also included Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and actress Susan Sarandon. A record 330 people were nominated this year.

While the Norwegian Nobel committee is appointed by parliament, its decisions are independent. Trump’s nomination came from two right-wing members of Norway’s Progress Party, which advocates for limited immigration and lower taxes.

"What’s going on now is historic," Progress Party member Per-Willy Amundsen told NRK. "A process is underway to ensure world peace in the future. It’s a fragile process, but we must, of course, do what we can to help this process bring good results."

Last year’s prize went to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. Past winners include former US president Barack Obama and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The Nobels in economics, literature, physics and medicine are awarded in Sweden.

Bloomberg

