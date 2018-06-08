Trade tension likely to intensify as China’s trade surplus with the US balloons

Beijing — China’s trade surplus with the US jumped in May, official data showed Friday, worsening the imbalance at the centre of the tension between the economic titans.

By contrast, China’s trade surplus with the rest of the world shrank.

The figures may reinforce Washington’s determination to move forward with new tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese imports as early as next week.

Beijing has warned that those tariffs would void agreements made between the two powers over months of trade negotiations between the world’s two largest economies.

The record imbalances are at the heart of US President Donald Trump’s anger at what he describes as Beijing’s unfair trade practices that are hurting American companies and destroying jobs.

Trade is also expected to dominate upcoming Group of Seven (G-7) talks — which do not include China — with Canada and leading European nations warning Trump they will not back down over tariffs.

For the first five months of the year, China’s surplus with the US crossed the $100bn mark, hitting $104.8bn.

Customs data showed the surplus grew 11.7% year on year to $24.6bn in May, with exports to the US rising by about 12% and imports up 11%.