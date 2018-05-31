EU fed up as US refuses to extend exemptions on steel and aluminium

Le Maire warned that the EU would take "all necessary measures" if the US imposed the tariffs. "It’s not everyone attacking the other and we see who remains standing at the end," he said, declaring that the stiff taxes would be "unjustified, unjustifiable and dangerous".

German foreign minister Heiko Maas, meanwhile, warned against the threat of protectionism, telling reporters on Thursday that international partners could have "no interest in the clock being turned back" on trade policy.

"To put it clearly: protectionism and isolation with regard to free trade must be kept from getting the upper hand again," he said after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Washington would allow the EU exemption to expire, after weeks of talks failed to yield a compromise, such as a quota arrangement.

Long shadows

EU-US tensions are casting a shadow over a meeting of finance ministers from the world’s top economies which opens in a Canadian mountain resort on Thursday.

The harsh duties imposed in March to combat global over-capacity of the metals and boost domestic production, were only among a flurry of different developments, coinciding with a political crisis in Italy, which has roiled markets this week.