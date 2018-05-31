Chinese baffled by Donald Trump’s ‘sudden flip-flops’

She urged the US to "follow the spirit" of the recent consensus reached between Washington and Beijing, to abandon trade wars and back off imposing tariffs on each other.

"We on the Chinese side do not want to fight but are not afraid to fight a trade war," she said. "We will counteract whatever comes our way, and if the US insists on acting recklessly, China will inevitably adopt firm and forceful measures."

The commerce ministry said earlier on Wednesday that Beijing "has the confidence, capability and experience to defend the interests of Chinese people and the core interests of the country" — no matter what measures the US plans to take.

The US trade sanctions proposed in March include restrictions on Chinese investment, export controls and 25% tariffs on as much as $50bn in Chinese technology goods.

The final list of Chinese imports covered by the tariffs list will be announced on June 15 and imposed shortly thereafter, while the proposed investment restrictions and enhanced export controls will be announced by June 30, according to the White House. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $100bn in Chinese goods if Beijing retaliates.

Trade tension is likely to generate uncertainty, said Alfred Schipke, senior resident representative in China of the IMF. While US tariffs would have a direct effect on China’s economy, uncertainty would probably have an even greater indirect impact as it came to affect consumption, investment confidence and financial markets, he explained.

"It is important that both sides try to collaborate," he said. "These trade tensions are not beneficial for anybody."

AFP