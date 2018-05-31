World

TRADE TENSION

Chinese baffled by Donald Trump’s ‘sudden flip-flops’

31 May 2018 - 06:10 Agency Staff
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — China on Wednesday lambasted "sudden flip-flops" in US policy after President Donald Trump said he was moving to finalise trade sanctions against it — even as a US delegation arrived in Beijing for talks.

Ten days ago the White House announced a truce in trade hostilities with China, with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying that threatened tariffs on Chinese goods were "on hold".

But on Tuesday night it said sanctions announced in March — largely focused on China’s theft of US intellectual property — were still in the works and details would be announced in June. The move is another apparent change of course for Trump, who veers from harsh threats to talk of compromise and back again on trade and other issues. It comes as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross prepares to travel to Beijing this week and six delegates arrived there on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Wednesday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying slammed the latest development. "In international relations, every sudden flip-flop and contradiction of one’s word depletes and squanders a country’s credibility," she said.

She urged the US to "follow the spirit" of the recent consensus reached between Washington and Beijing, to abandon trade wars and back off imposing tariffs on each other.

"We on the Chinese side do not want to fight but are not afraid to fight a trade war," she said. "We will counteract whatever comes our way, and if the US insists on acting recklessly, China will inevitably adopt firm and forceful measures."

The commerce ministry said earlier on Wednesday that Beijing "has the confidence, capability and experience to defend the interests of Chinese people and the core interests of the country" — no matter what measures the US plans to take.

The US trade sanctions proposed in March include restrictions on Chinese investment, export controls and 25% tariffs on as much as $50bn in Chinese technology goods.

The final list of Chinese imports covered by the tariffs list will be announced on June 15 and imposed shortly thereafter, while the proposed investment restrictions and enhanced export controls will be announced by June 30, according to the White House. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $100bn in Chinese goods if Beijing retaliates.

Trade tension is likely to generate uncertainty, said Alfred Schipke, senior resident representative in China of the IMF. While US tariffs would have a direct effect on China’s economy, uncertainty would probably have an even greater indirect impact as it came to affect consumption, investment confidence and financial markets, he explained.

"It is important that both sides try to collaborate," he said. "These trade tensions are not beneficial for anybody."

AFP

US technology charge false, says China

Envoy tells trade body transfer claims are speculation
World
2 days ago

IMF holds China forecast, but warns of risks from trade tension and rising credit

‘There hasn’t been any deleveraging in the real economy. Let’s be clear on that. What has happened is the rate of increase of debt ...
World
21 hours ago

China wants assurances for ZTE ahead of US’s Qualcomm deal approval

China’s review of Qualcomm’s largest-ever acquisition has languished, fuelling concern that the $43bn NXP deal might become a bargaining chip
Companies
2 days ago

Donald Trump hints at $50bn in tariffs on Chinese imports and IP

The White House says a final list of imports will be released by June 15 as it continues efforts to protect US technology and intellectual property
World
1 day ago

