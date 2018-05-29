US walks out of UN Conference on Disarmament as Syria takes presidency

Syria took over the rotating presidency of Conference on Disarmament (CD) on Monday, according to a decades-old practice among the body’s 65 members of following the alphabetical order of countries’ names in English.

During the first open session of Syria’s presidency on Tuesday, the US led a number of diplomats in protest.

Wood briefly left the room when Syria’s ambassador, Hussam Aala, opened the session, before returning to voice Washington’s displeasure from the floor.

"Today marks a sad and shameful day in the history of this body," he told the assembly.

"Let me be clear: we cannot permit ‘business as usual’ in the CD while Syria presides over this body," he said.

"During the next four weeks, we will be present in this hall to ensure that Syria is not able to advance initiatives that run counter to the interests of the US, but we will fundamentally alter the nature of our presence in the plenaries," he said.

Following his statement, Wood moved in protest to a seat usually reserved for assistants.

Wood’s words were echoed by a number of ambassadors from other countries, including Britain and Australia.

The French representative also said Syria "does not have the moral authority to lead this body".

