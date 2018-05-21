Dan Gertler bribe allegations back to haunt Glencore’s Ivan Glasenberg

"Glencore’s more questionable transactions in the DRC with Gertler are coming back to haunt them," said Ben Davis, an analyst at Liberum Capital in London. "No doubt this will cause cheer amongst Glencore’s risk-averse peers, who have been berated by Ivan for misguided investment strategies."

Glencore’s rise to become the world’s biggest cobalt miner and third-largest copper producer is due at least partly to its relationship with Gertler. Ties between Glasenberg and Gertler date back to 2007, and through a series of investments they developed partnerships in the Mutanda and Katanga Mining copper and cobalt operations.

In 2012, Glasenberg said Gertler had been a "supportive" shareholder in Katanga Mining and that his involvement helped attract foreign investment to DRC. At the same time, the relationship brought Glencore unwanted attention as Gertler was caught up in other UK and US bribery investigations.

In 2013, the UK’s Serious Fraud Office opened an investigation into Gertler’s Congolese deals with the then London-listed Kazakh mining company ENRC. Three years later, US hedge fund manager Och-Ziff Capital Management, which funded some of Gertler’s operations in DRC, admitted to having conspired to bribe Congolese officials, including Kabila, with the help of an unidentified Israeli businessman.

Gertler wasn’t charged, but Glencore cut ties shortly after the Och-Ziff settlement, buying out his stakes in their joint ventures in February 2017. Now with the new prospect of a bribery probe, Glencore’s Gertler problem is not going away.

"Any investigation, if it does proceed, will potentially take years," Tyler Broda, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

The Serious Fraud Office’s probe into ENRC’s involvement with Gertler is still ongoing after six years. Both have consistently denied any wrongdoing and no charges have been brought.

Since Glencore is based in Switzerland, the Serious Fraud Office will have to first show it has jurisdiction because the company’s shares are traded in London. Any final decision on whether to proceed with a formal probe will be up to a committee of Serious Fraud Office senior staff, including interim director Mark Thompson.

