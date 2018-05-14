Australian Steve Plain sets new record for climbing all the continents’ highest peaks

Kathmandu — An Australian climber reached the top of Mount Everest on Monday, becoming the fastest person to summit the highest mountain on each of the world’s seven continents.

Steve Plain conquered Everest 117 days after he reached the peak of Mount Vinson — the highest mountain in Antarctica — breaking the previous seven-summit speed record by nine days.

"Steve reached the summit this morning with Jon Gupta and Pemba Sherpa," Iswari Paudel of Himalayan Guides Nepal, which organised logistics for Plain’s Everest ascent, told AFP.

Plain’s GPS tracker also showed he had stood atop the 8,848m mountain.

The Australian began his quest to break the record just four years after a swimming accident left him with a broken back.

He and two teammates left the last camp before the Everest summit late Sunday to make their final ascent.