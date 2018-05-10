ANALYSIS: What Mahathir Mohamad’s shock win means for Malaysia

Singapore — Investors are bracing for further market jolts after Mahathir Mohamad’s surprise victory in Malaysia’s election.

Mahathir, who is 92, led a four-party coalition to end the six-decade rule of Najib Razak’s party.

Investors had been betting on Najib retaining power, and Mahathir’s return to office 15 years after he stepped down as prime minister injects more uncertainty into financial markets and the economy at a time when emerging markets are under attack globally.

Here’s a look at what else the election outcome means for economic policy and markets.

What were Mahathir’s main policy pledges?

Abolishing a 6% goods and services tax (GST) was a key campaign promise, which Mahathir promised to do within 100 days of taking office. The tax, which was introduced in 2015, is widely blamed by citizens for their rising living costs. The opposition coalition said it would replace the GST with a sales and services tax that’s more fair.

The coalition promised to re-introduce petrol subsidies, which could be a boon for consumption as the new government eyes a 6% growth goal. It also campaigned to increase petroleum royalties to oil-producing states and raise minimum wages.

What does it mean for the economic outlook?

Malaysia’s economy is enjoying a strong rebound at the moment, with growth surging to 5.9% last year and forecast by the central bank to reach 5.5% to 6% in 2018. Most of that recovery has come on the back of a pick-up in global trade and rising domestic demand. But with trade tensions dominating this year, and exports accounting for two-thirds of GDP, there are risks to Malaysia’s outlook ahead.

Moody’s Investors Service said there’s lack of detail on the electoral pledges, but some campaign promises would be "credit negative" for Malaysia. In particular, scrapping GST without any measures to offset the loss in revenue would increase the economy’s reliance on oil income and narrow the government’s revenue base, the ratings company said. Najib had said abolishing the 6% GST would add 416 billion ringgit ($105bn) to the nation’s debt.

A move on GST and a return of fuel subsidies would put pressure on the budget deficit, which Malaysia has steadily brought down to 3% of GDP.

Malaysia should also brace for a "sharp slowdown in investment growth" if Mahathir’s positioning against Chinese involvement in infrastructure prompts a stalling of those projects, according to Capital Economics.