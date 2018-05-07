Iranian president warns US it will regret quitting nuclear deal ‘like never before’

Tehran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that if the US quits the nuclear deal then Washington will regret it "like never before", as British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson appeals to US President Donald Trump not to end the agreement.

Trump has threatened to withdraw from the agreement when it comes up for renewal on May 12, demanding his country’s European allies "fix the terrible flaws" or he will re-impose sanctions.

"If the US leaves the nuclear agreement, you will soon see that they will regret it like never before in history," reformist Rouhani said in a televised speech in northwestern Iran.

"Trump must know that our people are united, the Zionist regime [Israel] must know that our people are united," Rouhani said.

"Today all [Iran’s] political factions, whether they be from the right, the left, the conservatives, reformers and moderates are united," he added.

The nuclear deal was struck in 2015 between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US, then led by Barack Obama.

Under the pact, sanctions were eased in return for a commitment not to pursue a nuclear bomb, but Iran says it is not reaping the rewards despite complying with the deal.