Looting in Paris, peace in Cuba: May Day around the world

Paris — Traditional May Day rallies turned violent in some parts of the world on Tuesday, as workers gathered to defend labour rights.
There was looting in Paris and dozens of arrests in Turkey — in contrast to Cuba, with its colourful celebrations and new leader.
Here is a round-up of some of the biggest events on the annual workers’ holiday.
France
A march against President Emmanuel Macron’s public-sector reforms descended into riots in central Paris.
On the sidelines of the union-led demonstration for workers’ rights, chaos erupted when a group of protesters began torching a McDonald’s restaurant and vehicles at a car dealership.
About 1,200 people in black jackets and face masks shouted slogans such as "Rise up, Paris" and "Everyone hates the police".
Police, who had warned of the risk of extremist groups using the march to spark fresh clashes, used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the protests and arrested nearly 300 demonstrators.
The scenes of looting and destruction overshadowed the May Day march, which drew between 20,000 and 55,000 peaceful protesters, according to police and union estimates.
Philippines
A giant demon representing President Rodrigo Duterte was burned by protesters near the presidential palace in a lively Labour Day rally.
Thousands of workers marched in Manila to voice anger over what they said was the president’s failure to scrap short-term employment contracts.
Police said about 5,500 people attended the marches and the events were "generally peaceful".
Turkey
Key protest areas were closed off in Istanbul, with the annual workers’ holiday often the occasion for confrontation between demonstrators and police in Turkey.
Protesters who sought to defy the ban in central Taksim Square were taken away by police, supported by helicopters, armoured cars and water cannon vehicles.
Police said they arrested 84 people in Istanbul.
Thousands of people took part in officially sanctioned May 1 events in the Istanbul district of Maltepe and in other cities, at a time when political tension is running high ahead of snap parliamentary and presidential elections in June.
Cuba
In Havana, the first May Day march of the post-Castro era drew a colourful crowd of close to 1-million people. Cubans carried posters of the Castro brothers and fellow revolutionary Che Guevara, and unfurled huge copies of the country’s flag, while children dressed as soldiers bounced on their parents’ shoulders.
The annual Workers’ Day march at the capital’s Revolution Square was the first major appearance for new president Miguel Diaz-Canel, who was accompanied by his predecessor, Raul Castro.
Latin America
Parades also took place across the continent, with thousands rallying in support of embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his socialist government outside the presidential palace in Caracas.
In the crisis-wracked US territory of Puerto Rico, protesters clashed with riot police over pension cuts, school closures and slow recovery efforts seven months after Hurricane Maria slammed into the island.
Riot police meanwhile were deployed to control crowds in Medellin, Colombia, where protesters threw stones at officers during clashes.
More than 2,000 leftist supporters of Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption, gathered in front of the Federal Police headquarters in Curitiba where he is being held.
Wearing red and holding aloft signs calling for his release, they marked May Day by staging a "Good Morning Lula" event.
Europe
In Berlin, Germany, police officers looked on as demonstrators dressed in black from the "Revolutionary 1st of May Demonstration" lit flares. According to unions, about 500 events were planned nationwide, with many held under the slogan of "solidarity, diversity and justice".
But in Athens demonstrators carried red carnations in union marches through the Greek capital. One of the largest demonstrations of the Greek Communist Labour Union attracted at least 11,000 people.
North America
In the US organised labour activists led May Day rallies in several cities on Tuesday, although in smaller numbers than last year, decrying President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown as an assault on vulnerable workers in some of America’s lowest-paying jobs.
The biggest gathering was in Los Angeles, where a boisterous but peaceful crowd of several hundred marched through downtown, carrying pro-union and pro-immigration banners while chanting, "Union power" and "This is what democracy looks like".
In New York City, several hundred May Day activists marched up Broadway to Wall Street while police in Seattle arrested a man suspected of throwing a rock during a rally there.
Organisers sought to combine traditional May Day themes of protecting workers’ rights with a denunciation of Trump’s efforts to increase deportations and a call for voters to show up at the polls for the upcoming mid-term congressional elections.
