Looting in Paris, peace in Cuba: May Day around the world

Paris — Traditional May Day rallies turned violent in some parts of the world on Tuesday, as workers gathered to defend labour rights.

There was looting in Paris and dozens of arrests in Turkey — in contrast to Cuba, with its colourful celebrations and new leader.

Here is a round-up of some of the biggest events on the annual workers’ holiday.

France

A march against President Emmanuel Macron’s public-sector reforms descended into riots in central Paris.

On the sidelines of the union-led demonstration for workers’ rights, chaos erupted when a group of protesters began torching a McDonald’s restaurant and vehicles at a car dealership.

About 1,200 people in black jackets and face masks shouted slogans such as "Rise up, Paris" and "Everyone hates the police".

Police, who had warned of the risk of extremist groups using the march to spark fresh clashes, used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the protests and arrested nearly 300 demonstrators.

The scenes of looting and destruction overshadowed the May Day march, which drew between 20,000 and 55,000 peaceful protesters, according to police and union estimates.