Remittance payments hit record in 2017, but transfer costs jump too

Washington — Payments by immigrants to their home countries rebounded in 2017 to reach a new record, but the costs of transferring funds also increased, the World Bank said Monday.

The stronger-than-expected recovery in remittances — payments that are key to supporting the economies of many poor countries — was driven by growth in Europe, Russia and the US, the World Bank said in a report.

The bank estimates that officially recorded remittances to low-and middle-income countries reached $466bn in 2017, an increase of 8.5% on $429bn in 2016. They are expected to increase about 4% in 2018.

Remittance inflows improved in all regions and the top remittance recipients were India with $69bn, followed by China ($64bn), the Philippines ($33bn), Mexico ($31bn), Nigeria ($22bn), and Egypt ($20bn).

The global average cost of sending $200 was 7.1% in the first quarter of 2018, and sub-Saharan Africa remains the most expensive place to send money to, where the average cost is 9.4%. "While remittances are growing, countries, institutions and development agencies must continue to chip away at high costs of remitting so that families receive more of the money," said Dilip Ratha, lead author of the report.

The World Bank has called on countries to take steps to simplify the process to reduce the costs, including "introducing more efficient technology."

By region, Europe and Central Asia saw the biggest growth in 2017, jumping 21%, while sub-Saharan Africa rose 11%. East Asia and the Pacific saw the biggest inflows of $130bn, as South Asia received $117bn, followed by Latin America with $80bn.

AFP