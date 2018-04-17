Trade and investment restrictions are becoming the norm around the world

London — Trade and investment restrictions are proliferating around the world, driven by a combination of security concerns and protectionist pressures.

In each instance, policy makers can usually cite a justification of why trade and investment restrictions are necessary. But taken together, a thickening web of restrictions on cross-border transactions is imposing a growing burden on business as well as complicating supply chains.

The US and China have threatened to hit each other with tariffs covering up to $300bn of bilateral trade in a dispute over intellectual property and technology transfers.

The US has already imposed anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imports of steel, aluminium and solar panels from China, citing concerns about unfair trade. China has responded with its own anti-dumping duties on imported sorghum from the US and is investigating other products on which to do the same.

US officials have raised security concerns about telecoms switch gear from Chinese firm Huawei and sought to exclude it from the US, which has also suspended export licences linked to Chinese telecoms company ZTE, while Britain has warned companies not to install any more ZTE equipment on the country’s network.

ZTE is accused of violating secondary sanctions on the supply of equipment to Iran and North Korea, but there are also broader concerns about its equipment being used for spying and cyber-warfare.

The US government has pledged to restrict Chinese investment and acquisitions in sensitive high-tech sectors. The US committee on foreign investment in the US (CFIUS) has already been applying heightened scrutiny to transactions involving Chinese firms.

In turn, China’s anti-trust authorities have started to slow down merger approvals involving western companies operating in the Chinese market.

The US has also hit Russian companies and individuals with multiple rounds of sanctions in a dispute over Ukraine. In many cases, the US has imposed secondary sanctions, which apply extra-territorially and aim to catch businesses for transactions that occur wholly outside the country.

The EU has implemented its own sanctions on Russia, though it has generally refrained from extra-territorial application.

The US and the EU are both readying further sanctions on Iran in response to its ballistic missile programme and regional activities. The US, the EU, China and other nations are enforcing sanctions on North Korea (including secondary sanctions) for nuclear-related activities. The US also appears to be preparing sanctions on Venezuela.

Enthusiasm for sanctions is spreading, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates imposing an economic boycott on Qatar (including a secondary boycott).

Sanctions represent a relatively low-cost way of inflicting economic pain on an adversary and have become the instrument of choice for foreign policymakers (The Art of Sanctions: A View From the Field, Nephew, 2018).

The result is a rapidly growing sanctions-industrial complex led by the US treasury’s office of foreign assets control, security services, and financial regulators in the US and the EU. The sanctions-industrial complex also includes a growing army of specialist compliance firms and compliance officers embedded within businesses.

In addition to the sanctions-industrial complex, a growing number of regulators and trade authorities show an increasing propensity to favour greater restrictions.