Migrant workers can now rate their recruiters as modern slavery booms

10 April 2018 - 14:23 Beh Lih Yi
Sub-Saharan migrants sit on an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, north of the coastal Libyan city of Sabratha last year. Picture: REUTERS/GIORGOS MOUTAFIS
Kuala Lumpur — Migrant workers can now rate their recruiters and warn others of potential abuses on a global portal aimed at stamping out modern slavery that mirrors reviews on the travel website TripAdvisor.

From domestic workers to construction labourers, about 25-million people were trapped in forced labour in 2016, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the charity Walk Free Foundation.

Desperate to escape poverty at home, many migrant workers pay fees to recruitment agencies to secure a job abroad, but campaigners say they can end up trapped in bonded labour.

Recruitment Advisor, was launched in April in four languages, and allows migrant workers to review their experiences in a bid to help others avoid unscrupulous recruiters.

"One can choose a recruitment agency with good ratings," said Ira Rachmawati from the Brussels-based International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), which runs the portal. "We want to promote fair recruitment. If the agency is doing fair recruitments, they could contribute to helping migrant workers making an informed decision," the project officer told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Tuesday.

Available in English, Indonesian, Tagalog and Nepali in the first phase, the ITUC — which represents 207-million workers globally — said the website empowers workers to learn about their rights through the peer-to-peer reviews.

It has more than 10,000 recruitment agencies listed on its website, and workers will be asked to review areas ranging from recruitment fees, to employment contract and working conditions.

The website is one of the latest initiatives looking to tap technologies from blockchain to mobile apps to combat slavery and human trafficking, which generate profits of $150bn a year globally according to UN figures.

A website similar to Recruitment Advisor was started in 2014 for Mexican migrants working in the US, but the ITUC said its initiative has a global target.

Alex Ong from advocacy group Migrant Care, however, warned that the industry needs an overhaul and recruiters should be cut from the system entirely to prevent exploitation. "[Recruiters] have an ultimate motive of making profits from migrant workers."

Reuters

FT COLUMN: Authoritarians on the rotten fringes imperil European values

Most of the EU’s 28 members can still claim to stand for democracy, but an anti-democratic rot has set in on its fringes, writes Gideon Rachman
Opinion
7 hours ago

Home Affairs finally pays R100,000 prize money to anti-xenophobic group

The Khulumani Support Group will use the money for the Grahamstown Foreign Shop Owners’ Dialogue Platform’s efforts to curb violence in ...
National
5 days ago

FT COLUMN: Anti-Semitism and the threat of identity politics

For the far-left, a key enemy is often Israel, while for the far-right, the main enemy is Islam, writes Gideon Rachman
Opinion
7 days ago

Mashaba says Ramaphosa does not understand challenges related to illegal immigration

The Joburg mayor stresses that he condemns xenophobia, but wants foreign nationals wishing to enter the country to ‘do so lawfully’
National
18 days ago

