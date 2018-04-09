Dubai splashes out billions on Expo 2020

Dubai — Dubai is spending tens of billions of dollars on infrastructure and hospitality projects related to the international trade fair Expo 2020. The value of Expo-related projects under way hit $42.5bn in March, according to the Dubai-based BNC Network.

It said that $17.4bn was invested in infrastructure and transport projects, $13.2bn on housing and $11bn for hotels and theme parks.

The projects include an $8bn expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport in the south of the city and tipped to complement Dubai International Airport to the north.

Dubai airport was the world’s busiest for international travel in 2017, handling more than 88-million travellers. Al Maktoum, when complete, will have the capacity to handle 160-million travellers a year.

The emirate is spending $2.9bn to develop a new metro line that will link its main transport hubs to the Expo site.

The new line will also link the $13.4bn Dubai South Villages and Dubai Exhibition City, projects currently under way.

Authorities expect the six-month Expo to boost the property market and the hospitality sector, creating up to 300,000 jobs and energising the economy. It is expected to attract up to 300,000 visitors a day.

