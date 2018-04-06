‘It’s becoming childish’ — investors sound off about Trump’s tariff escalation

Sydney/Singapore — Just when investors thought stock markets across the globe had calmed before the weekend, US President Donald Trump urged his administration to impose tariffs on an additional $100bn in Chinese imports.

While US stock-index futures tumbled after Trump’s move, investor reaction in equity markets across Asia wasn’t as big. Japan’s Topix index and South Korea’s Kospi gauge both slipped 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.1% after a holiday on Thursday. China’s stock and currency markets are shut until Monday due to its annual Tomb-Sweeping Holiday. China later said it would counter US protectionism "to the end, and at any cost".

"It’s becoming childish," said Nader Naeimi, Sydney-based head of dynamic markets at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. "At some point investors will say enough is enough, there’s just too much political volatility now."

‘Out of love’

"The US stock market is taking Trump’s escalation poorly, eroding support amongst the plutocracy," said Gary Greenberg, London-based head of global emerging markets at Hermes Investment Management. On the other hand, China’s tariffs on US are well targeted as voters in agricultural states are "falling out of love" with Trump.

China, as the world’s second largest economy, can afford to lose 25 basis points of growth for two or three years due to higher tariffs, he added.

Just noise

"The reality is that the fundamental backdrop for markets hasn’t changed," said Kerry Craig, Melbourne-based global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. It will be increasingly important for investors to know what stocks they own as fraying trade relations will lead to more market volatility, he added.

"The noise is distracting when nothing else is happening, a solid second-quarter earnings season in the US could see investors refocus on fundamentals and the corporate outlook," Craig said.

Up at 3am

"I get up everyday to write my note and it turns completely in [the] opposite direction. I am getting up more often than not at 3am," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda Corp. "There is a perception of over-valuation in equities markets. Currency markets do not care about a trade war, they care about central banks. They will care when there is some timeline, some proof to the pudding."

De-sensitised

"One should not be surprised to find markets growing increasingly de-sensitised to such talks," said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte.

A bluff

"I continue to believe the trade war won’t happen in the end. I think it’s more like bluffing. That’s typical Trump. I read one of his books and he said he’d always act unpredictable before a negotiation so he could get more bargaining power," said Kenny Wen, strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai.

"No date has been fixed on this. It’s a complete bluff ahead of the negotiations," Norihiro Fujito, a senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Asean favour

"We expect Asean markets — in particular Singapore and Thailand — to continue to outperform due to their low-listed equities revenue sensitivity to the US," said Jonathan Garner, strategist at Morgan Stanley.

‘Greed and fear’

"Be greedy when others are fearful" as there are many value stocks to pick at such uncertain times, said Aaron Oh, Singapore-based investment analyst at Aggregate Asset Management in Singapore. Fund is focused on buying stocks in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia amid the trade-war led uncertainty, Oh added.

Bloomberg