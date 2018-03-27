Cambridge Analytica’s creator-cum-whistleblower has become ‘the face’ of Facebook’s crisis

London — Instantly recognisable with his pink hair and nose ring, Christopher Wylie claims to have helped create data analysis company Cambridge Analytica before turning whistleblower and becoming "the face" of the crisis engulfing Facebook.

Carole Cadwalladr, the Guardian journalist who worked with Wylie for a year on the story, described him as "clever, funny, bitchy, profound, intellectually ravenous, compelling. A master storyteller. A politicker. A data science nerd." The bespectacled 28-year-old describes himself as "the gay Canadian vegan who somehow ended up creating Steve Bannon’s psychological warfare tool," referring to Trump’s former adviser, whom the report said had deep links with Cambridge Analytica.

With Wylie’s help, Cadwalladr revealed how Cambridge Analytica scooped up data from millions of Facebook users in the US. They then used the information to build political and psychological profiles so as to create targeted messages for voters.

Facebook insists it did not know the data taken from its site were being used, but the revelations have raised urgent questions over how data of 50-million users ended up in Cambridge Analytica’s hands. Shares of the tech giant have since tumbled, with $70bn wiped off in 10 days.

Wylie studied law then fashion, before entering the British political sphere when he landed a job working for the Liberal Democrats (Lib Dem). Former Lib Dem colleague Ben Rathe had a less complimentary description of Wylie, tweeting that he "thinks he’s Edward Snowden, when he’s actually Walter Mitty" — a reference to a fictional character with a vivid fantasy life.

Wylie became a research director for Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL), the parent company of Cambridge Analytica, in 2014. "I helped create that company," he said of Cambridge Analytica in an interview with several European newspapers. "I got caught up in my own curiosity, in the work I was doing. It’s not an excuse, but I found myself doing the research work I wanted to do, with a budget of several million, it was really very tempting," he told French daily Liberation.