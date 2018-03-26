Cambridge Analytica: at the helm of global political manipulation

In an interview with Bloomberg last year, Nix said the two companies overlap and share methodology and data analytics, but even he seemed at a loss to define the border between them. "There’s a relationship there," Nix said, adding when pressed, "It’s just not clear what the relationship is." Nix, with his mother and sister, still owns roughly 25% of SCL Group, according to company records.

Neither Cambridge Analytica nor SCL returned calls seeking comment for this story.

Cambridge Analytica is partly owned by the family of hedge-fund chief Robert Mercer, a big donor and supporter of US President Donald Trump, but Nix’s ties to the family go far beyond that link. Earlier this year, Nix joined other SCL colleagues on the board of a new company, Emerdata, which shares an address with SCL. This month, Mercer’s daughters Rebekah and Jennifer joined Emerdata’s board, according to Companies House, a British government website.

Emerdata

Other Emerdata directors include Johnson Ko Chun Shun, deputy chairman of Hong Kong-based Frontier Services Group, which is chaired by Blackwater Security Consulting founder and Trump backer Erik Prince. Also on the board is Cheng Peng, whose address is the same as Luk Fook Financial Services, the parent company of the firm that helped Frontier place new shares last year.

Emerdata was set up in 2017 by Julian Wheatland, the chairman of SCL, and Alex Tayler, Cambridge Analytica’s chief data officer, who was appointed to replace Nix as CEO while the company conducts its investigation. Tayler and Wheatland resigned from Emerdata in January.

Tayler, who earned a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Cambridge, worked side-by-side with Nix on Trump’s 2016 election campaign. In an interview last year, Tayler told Bloomberg that Cambridge Analytica helped the campaign predict rural-voter turnout and target messages.

Tracker poll

"The methodology is about listening to your audience through large-scale polling and research married with data about those individuals that you acquired from different sources," he said. The company ran a weekly "tracker poll" in every US state that allowed the Trump campaign to gauge how its message was resonating then shift resources accordingly.