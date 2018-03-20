World

WATCH: What financial leaders are discussing at G-20

20 March 2018
The 13th annual Group of 20 (G-20) summit is being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The priorities for the 2018 summit are: the future of work; infrastructure for development; and a sustainable food future.

Some countries have said they will focus on the regulation of cryptocurrencies at this meeting.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, national Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago are representing SA at the summit.

Deloitte’s MD emerging markets and Africa, Martyn Davies, spoke to Business Day TV about a possible global trade war talks and where SA fits in.

