Millennial investors take market downturn in their stride

19 March 2018 - 17:50 Sarah Ponczek
Picture: ISTOCK
As markets sank into the first 10% correction in two years, millennial investors were hardly frightened and, in fact, were more enthralled by the drama than their older peers.

A survey by Bankrate.com showed 19% of those aged 18 to 37 reported "feelings of excitement" during the sell-off, compared with 8% for Generation X and 4% for Baby Boomers.

"If you’re a long-term investor you want to be able to buy low and millennials had a chance to add to their retirement accounts at a lower price," Bankrate.com analyst Taylor Tepper said. "In that sense it’s very exciting."

Indeed, more than a quarter of millennial investors said they added to their stock holdings during the correction, outpacing the other demographics, according to the survey, which was conducted from February 28 to March 1 2018.

It questioned 2,287 adults in the US, 1,063 of whom said they had an investment account.

Millennials were the least likely group to have an account, with just 30% of those questioned saying that they invest compared with 46% of Generation X and 54% of Baby Boomers, according to the survey.

Another potential reason for the youthful enthusiasm? This was the first "Trump correction", Tepper said, and millennials were disproportionately anti-Trump.

In a January Gallup poll the president had the lowest approval rating among respondents aged 18 to 29 than any other age group. So it isn’t surprising that millennials regarded the downturn as a rebuke of his administration’s policies.

Since bottoming on February 8 the S&P 500 had recouped more than half its losses from the correction. The index was down 0.6% at 9.59am on Monday, led lower by technology stocks.

Overall, investors kept calm throughout the turmoil, with just 6% of those surveyed pulling cash from their accounts. Almost half the respondents said they felt "indifference" to the downturn, compared with 13% who were scared.

"President Trump sort of talks about [stocks] on Twitter all the time, so there’s a visibility around stock indices hitting all-time highs," Tepper said. "When the sell-off happened, I was concerned that many people would start selling and change their behaviour. But they didn’t really seem to do so."

