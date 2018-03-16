World

Mauritius to investigate regulator’s dealings with Angolan businessman

16 March 2018 - 17:40 Kamlesh Bhuckory
Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim. Picture: AFP
Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim. Picture: AFP

Port Louis — Mauritius’s president ordered a commission of inquiry to investigate regulators’ dealings with Angolan businessman Álvaro Sobrinho and the local media’s leaking of her bank records.

President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim ordered the probe two days after saying she "inadvertently" spent money from the Planet Earth Institute (PEI), founded by Sobrinho, on "out-of-pocket expenses" during missions for the charity.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth accused Gurib-Fakim of back-pedaling on a pledge to stand down over the incident and vowed to take unspecified action. The commission of inquiry will be headed by lawyer Sir Hamid Moollan.

Sobrinho is the CEO of the London-based PEI, a charity that looks to advance science in Africa. Gurib-Fakim was on the board of the PEI on a pro-bono basis from November 2015 until March 2017.

Gurib-Fakim said on Wednesday that she used a payment card issued to her by the PEI in 2016 that was identical to a bank card she already had. After informing the London-based charity she’d used their card for about $27,000 of expenses, she immediately reimbursed the institute along with other costs incurred during her mission.

No one answered the phone when Bloomberg called the PEI seeking comment from Sobrinho, and the institute didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail.

Bloomberg

Nigerian bank investigation could embroil MTN, Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa could be drawn into a forensic probe by Nigerian government into alleged foreign exchange violations by banks acting on behalf of MTN
Features
12 hours ago

Grit property group announces $200m worth of investment deals in Ghana

Grit, the only pan-African listed property company, earmarked Ghana as ‘an expansion country’ some time ago and has purchased an office ...
Companies
1 day ago

West African bourse seeks to charm SA

South African investors hold about 3%-4% of shares in companies listed on the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mauritius to investigate regulator’s dealings ...
World
2.
Angola’s José Eduardo dos Santos to quit as head ...
World / Africa
3.
Washington’s tougher stance on Russia likely to ...
World / Europe
4.
Philippines says it is leaving ICC, but court ...
World

Related Articles

Nigerian bank investigation could embroil MTN, Ramaphosa
Features

Grit property group announces $200m worth of investment deals in Ghana
Companies / Property

West African bourse seeks to charm SA
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.