Rodrigo Duterte needs psychiatric testing, UN’s Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein says

09 March 2018 - 13:14 Agency Staff
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Picture: EPA/ACE MORANDANTE
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Picture: EPA/ACE MORANDANTE

Geneva — On Friday the UN human rights chief said Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who has launched profanity-laced diatribes against UN rapporteurs, needs "psychiatric evaluation".

Listing some of Manila’s actions against UN officials, rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said: "It makes one believe that the president of the Philippines needs to submit himself to some sort of psychiatric evaluation." Zeid and other UN rights officials have focused significant attention on Duterte’s controversial drug war.

Police have killed more than 4,100 drug suspects, but rights groups allege more than 8,000 others have been murdered in what they describe as crimes against humanity.

The UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnes Callamard, has become a particular Duterte target over her criticism of his campaign to stamp out illegal drugs.

In an exchange with Manila’s envoys in the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday, Zeid referred to November media reports from the Philippines that quoted Duterte threatening to slap Callamard, while using profanity.

"These attacks cannot go unanswered," Zeid told reporters on Friday.

UN official and former priests among ‘communist guerrillas’ Duterte wants banned

The fiery leader turns on the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing after détente fails
8 hours ago

Don’t take Rodrigo Duterte words literally, spokesman says

The Philippines president called a ‘macho-fascist’ for ordering the army to shoot female Maoist insurgents in the genitals
23 days ago

Shoot me, I am not joking, Duterte tells army

The radical Philippine president strongly denies rumours of trying to change the constitution to extend his stay in power
1 month ago

