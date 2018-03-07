US and Poland deny they have fallen out over Holocaust law

"That does not mean that we don’t have disagreements about the legislation that has taken effect," Nauert said.

Onet.pl cited a memo from the Polish embassy in Washington as the source of its report. The foreign ministry in Warsaw said it did not comment on media reports regarding classified or official correspondence.

"Bilateral strategic co-operation [with the US] is not threatened, and diplomatic contacts are maintained at the current level," the ministry also said in e-mailed comments sent to Reuters.

It said a deputy foreign minister had visited the US last week and that another deputy foreign minister would also visit the country soon.

In 2017, Poland welcomed the first US troops in a multinational force that is being located across the Baltic region to help counter potential threats from Russia. This came after Russia moved nuclear-capable Iskander-M missiles into its Kaliningrad enclave, which borders Poland and Lithuania.

Any hindrance to such security co-operation would alarm Poles who believe Russia wants to expand its influence in the region.

"If it is true, let me repeat, if it is true, then this is a very serious issue, as it may threaten Poland’s security," state media quoted legislator Stanislaw Tyszka as saying on Tuesday.

His anti-establishment grouping Kukiz’15 often co-operates with the governing nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, which initiated the Holocaust law.

PiS says the new law is needed to ensure that Poles are recognised as victims, not perpetrators, of Nazi aggression during the Second World War.

The US and Israel say the law will curb free speech, criminalise basic historical facts and stop any discussion of the role some Poles played in war crimes.

More than 3-million of the 3.2-million Jews who lived in pre-war Poland were murdered by the Nazis, accounting for about half of all Jews killed in the Holocaust.

Parliament on Tuesday approved establishing March 24 as a national day for remembrance for Poles who saved Jews during the Second World War.

Critics say such a move may be seen as an attempt to rewrite history, to show that Poland was solely a nation of victims during the war.

Reuters