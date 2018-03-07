Bill Gates is no longer the richest person on earth, so who is?

After the announcement, Bezos’s worth rocketed again to $127bn in line with a spike in Amazon stock, widening the gap between him and Gates. Legendary investor Warren Buffett held on to his number-three ranking, followed by French industrialist Bernard Arnault, who jumped to fourth-richest person from his previous number 11 spot, mostly thanks to euro strength against the dollar, the magazine said.

Elon Musk has been ranked as the 54th richest person.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg was fifth on the list.

Two Chinese billionaires rose to be among the 20 richest people in the world: Ma Huateng (Pony Ma), CEO of Chinese internet giant Tencent, who is the richest person in Asia and number 17 in the world, and Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

There are now a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, Forbes counted, and their combined worth is $9.1-trillion, up 18% from 2017’s measure.

The US has the most billionaires (585), followed by mainland China (373).

Forbes’s list contains 259 newcomers, including the first cryptocurrency billionaires.

Falling fortunes or political headwinds, meanwhile, pushed 121 people out of the illustrious list, including all 10 Saudi Arabians, the magazine said.

AFP