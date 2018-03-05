Aftershocks push Papua New Guinea quake toll higher

Sydney — At least 67 people were killed by an earthquake that devastated Papua New Guinea’s remote highlands last week, the Red Cross said on Monday. Thousands more were left homeless and without food and clean water.

The recovery effort has been slow as aid workers grapple with blocked roads and power outages to reach cut-off villages after the 7.5-magnitude quake struck on February 26 in the Pacific nation’s mountainous interior.

Terrified locals in the Southern Highlands, Western, Enga and Hela provinces have also been hit by strong aftershocks, including two 6.0-magnitude tremors early on Monday.

Compounding the fallout was an announcement on Monday that the impoverished country’s biggest development — the liquefied natural gas project operated by US energy giant ExxonMobil — would be offline for up to eight weeks as the quake-hit facilities are repaired.

"The death toll reported by the National Disaster Centre and disaster management teams on Friday is 67," the Papua New Guinea country head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Udaya Regmi, said from the capital Port Moresby.

"About 143,000 people are affected and 17,000 people have been generally displaced because their homes are either fully or partially damaged and in no condition to live in."

No official government death toll has been released.

Regmi said water and sanitation were major concerns for local communities, with relief workers unable to get bigger food trucks through to some areas because of damage to roads by landslides.

Relief efforts are slowly being expanded, with millions of dollars in aid pledged by the government, ExxonMobil and Australian energy producers Oil Search and Santos, which are involved in the gas project.

The Australian and New Zealand defence forces have begun delivering aid and the China Red Cross and Beijing have pledged financial assistance, said PNG Post-Courier.

Oil Search managing director Peter Botten, who travelled to the Highlands to survey the damage, said the effect "has been enormous, with many deaths in the region, as well as the destruction of houses, schools, roads and bridges".

"Many communities are without basic necessities, such as food, clean water, shelter and medical support."

A week after the quake, the rescue effort is still a logistical challenge because of the remoteness of the regions affected, but CARE International’s Papua New Guinea programme director Anna Bryan said aid agencies hoped to fly in relief supplies soon.

"Just to put it into perspective, the provinces are already among the most remote in the country and on a good day, when you do have road access, it’s a two-day drive at the shortest from the nearest coastal port," she said.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said last week the shutdown of the gas plant would have a "huge impact" on the economy, which is heavily dependent on its natural resources.

ExxonMobil Papua New Guinea managing director Andrew Barry said production at the $19bn project would be restored as quickly as possible. It was an "unprecedented event for the country" and the firm, he said.

AFP