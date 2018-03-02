WTO ‘clearly concerned’ over new Trump tariffs

Geneva — The chief of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said on Friday that he is concerned by US President Donald Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium, warning a trade war is "in no-one’s interests".

"The WTO is clearly concerned at the announcement of US plans for tariffs on steel and aluminium. The potential for escalation is real, as we have seen from the initial responses of others," WTO director-general Roberto Azevêdo said in a statement. "A trade war is in no-one’s interests. The WTO will be watching the situation very closely."

Trump triggered a furore on Thursday by announcing he would set tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium to protect US producers. He did not specify if the tariffs would target specific countries, but his announcement caused an outcry among US allies such as Canada, the EU, Mexico and Australia, as well as China, the world’s biggest steel producer.

During his campaign and as President, Trump and his staff have voiced deep hostility towards the WTO, portraying it as a broken organisation that caters to emerging countries, such China, at American expense.

Azevêdo has consistently responded with caution, underscoring his willingness to work with US officials to resolve their grievances. His decision to publicly condemn a policy announcement by a member-state was a rare move, underscoring the gravity of his concern.

AFP