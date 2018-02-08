Gates has an audacious battle plan to fight malaria

Bill Gates says he crafted his intervention by first looking at the inequity in health between rich countries and poor countries. "I was hoping it wouldn’t be like 200 diseases and, fortunately, it’s about 20 diseases. I was hoping it was two but it’s about 20," he says in an interview. (Gates has exactly the kind of geekiness I expected, but is a lot funnier than I expected.)

He says the obvious market failure is that people who suffer from these 20-odd diseases do not have much money. "So there is a market signal which says ‘do research and development on their behalf and build products on their behalf’.

"Because our money is very finite, we have two models of impact. The first is where the foundation funds innovation because once you get a new tool, and you know it’s available, you make sure it’s low-cost and the impact is high.

"The other is for when we can go in to help a system that is low-functioning [to] work better, ideally without increasing the money that goes into it.

"So if you look at primary healthcare in Nigeria, they spend more money than Ethiopia, which is a lot poorer.

"But the outcomes in terms of maternal deaths, vaccine coverage and under-five mortality, particularly in the north, is quite a bit worse than, say, Ethiopia or Rwanda."

One of the bracing things about Gates is the extraordinary depth of his knowledge. He occasionally diverts into interesting historical byways, like the origins of the drug artemisinin and the way malaria briefly returned to Portugal after Mozambique and Angola became independent and Portuguese citizens flooded back to the homeland.

He integrates the organisational culture of a modern tech company with healthcare systems — and this is not a common thing. Modern healthcare has been moving gradually in this direction, but it’s very obvious that he brings something different to the field.

The obsession with data collection, monitoring, supply chain management and the use of models are all predominantly tech culture tools.

Another characteristic is also a bit tech-culture: the sheer audacity of the goals.

There is a kind of rigour about Gates. He is often harsh about countries in a way you never hear from the hyper-diplomatic representatives of the international healthcare set. For example, he’s very explicit about making sure the foundation is not a permanent fixture. The interventions are just that.

"If you can go in, you know, over a six-year period and figure out what’s going on with personnel, with the supply chain, with training, with data ... if you can get it to function as well as, say, Rwanda, that’s a phenomenal thing," says Gates.

"Once these systems function well, like in Senegal and Tanzania, which actually do quite well for their income level, it tends to stick because you get a culture going.

"But we never go into something saying, ‘hey, we are here for all time so people should count on us’.

"Change has to be about increasing the government capacity and making it stick."

Malaria is an extraordinary disease in some ways, and the tools for attacking it are bizarre as they are both very simple and very complicated.

The simple process of supplying insect-repellent bed-nets has been an enormous help.

According to the WHO, up to 582-million bed nets have been supplied in the past two years but there is still a long way to go. The WHO estimates that only about half of the people at risk of malaria sleep under bed nets. Bed net costs have came down but in some cases cheap nets are becoming less effective.

Spraying houses in rural areas with insect repellent is another effective tool, but monitoring remains scatty. Spraying demonstrates the need for an effective basic healthcare system, which includes monitoring, which is increasingly done by tracking cellphones.

The complicated side is somewhat controversial.

The foundation’s leader in efforts to develop high-impact interventions, South African-born scientist Trevor Mundel, says researchers are pretty close to testing two different variations of laboratory-created mosquitoes that would limit the spread of malaria.

The mosquitoes created were through gene-substitution. One system would decrease the fertility of mosquitoes and the other would block the parasite that carries malaria within the mosquito.

The technology is controversial because of fears that ecosystems could be altered in unpredictable ways.

Mundel’s concern is a little different; with these systems you are fighting against evolution. It is up to the WHO to design ethics rules for this kind of intervention, which it is doing. But this hot potato is being assiduously tossed backwards and forwards.

Gates talks wryly about the "mosquito lobby", which is, he suggests, irrationally supporting deadly insects over people. The concerns are obvious: people want to be sure the effects will be predictable and that is what is being tested.

Work is also going into immunisation and fast diagnostic tests.

Gates says it is now up to Central America, Southern Africa and Southeast Asia. The malaria incident rates in all three areas are comparatively small. "Those are the three areas where we’re going to get our eradication learning," he says.

The issues are multiple: how to get villagers to take part in the programmes; how well the diagnostic tools work; how well the model for different mosquito species works, and more.

And the benefits are not just to citizens’ health. "There’s a huge benefit to those countries economically if they can say to tourists ‘come here’, for example," he points out.

Gates says his foundation has modelled trying to get rid of malaria in Swaziland, but the movement of people through Mozambique is so high that it’s practically impossible to focus on one country alone.

Southern African countries will have take up the fight jointly, and SA will probably be called on to play an important role in what could be a joint effort with the Southern African Development Community and funding agencies, says Gates.

"It would be a great opportunity," he says.

"And, at least, there is no malaria denial."