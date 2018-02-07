World

NUCLEAR THREAT

War of words erupts at nuclear disarmament talks

07 February 2018 - 06:19 Agency Staff
International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons activists in Berlin, Germany. Picture: AFP
Geneva — The US has warned that North Korea may be only months away from being able to strike the US mainland with a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile, while Pyongyang believes Washington is considering a pre-emptive strike against it.

Addressing the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva days after the Trump administration said it would expand its nuclear capability, US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood also warned that arsenals in China and Russia were expanding.

His comments drew rebukes from the North Korean, Chinese and Russian delegations.

"Russia, China and North Korea are growing their stockpiles, increasing the prominence of nuclear weapons in their security strategies and in some cases pursuing the development of new nuclear capabilities to threaten other peaceful nations," Wood said.

North Korea "may now be only months away from the capability to strike the US with nuclear-armed ballistic missiles", he said.

North Korea is under tightening UN Security Council resolutions for its banned nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

North Korea accused the US of seeking to aggravate the situation on the divided Korean peninsula by "deploying large nuclear assets" nearby and laying the ground for a possible pre-emptive strike against it.

In view of the nature and scale of US military reinforcements, they were designed to make a pre-emptive strike, North Korean diplomat Ju Yong Chol told the talks.

Reuters

North and South Korea agree to first talks in two years

The Winter Olympics are proving a catalyst for a calming of tension on the Korean peninsula, with Washington and Seoul delaying military drills till ...
World
1 month ago

We must choose between the end of nuclear weapons or the end of us, says Nobel laureate

ICAN director Beatrice Fihn’s acceptance speech is an impassioned plea for nuclear powers to sign the UN treaty before ‘a moment of panic ...
World
1 month ago

ICAN calls Trump a moron, then wins the Nobel Peace Prize

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons warns that reckless leaders with atomic bombs make banning the weapons an immediate priority
World
4 months ago

