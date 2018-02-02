Fidel Castro’s son, Fidelito, commits suicide a year after his father’s death

Cuba scholars say his mother took him with her to the US when he was five after announcing she wanted a divorce from Castro, while he was imprisoned for an attack on the Moncada military barracks in Santiago. Castro was able to bring Fidelito back to Cuba after the 1959 revolution.

A multi-lingual nuclear physicist who studied in the former Soviet Union, Castro Diaz-Balart was head of Cuba’s national nuclear programme from 1980 to 1992, and spearheaded the development of a nuclear plant on the Caribbean’s largest island until his father fired him.

Cuba halted its plant plans that same year because of a lack of funding after the collapse of Cuba’s trade and aid ties with the former Soviet bloc and he largely disappeared from public view appearing at the occasional scientific conference or diplomatic event.

Fidelito had been working for his uncle President Raul Castro as a scientific counselor to the Cuban Council of State and vice-president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences at the time of his death.

A former British ambassador to Cuba, Paul Hare, who lectures at Boston University’s Pardee School of Global Studies, said Castro Diaz-Balart had seemed "thoughtful, rather curious about the world beyond Cuba" at a dinner in Boston two years ago. "But he seemed a bit weary about having to be a Castro, rather than himself."

Jonathan Benjamin-Alvarado, a Cuba expert at the University of Nebraska in Omaha, said Fidelito had provided him with invaluable help in the 1990s while he was writing a book on Cuba’s nuclear programme.

In 2000, they met again at a conference in Moscow and Fidelito worked "the room full of international non-proliferation experts, diplomats and journalists with aplomb, speaking no less than four languages — Spanish, English, Russian and French". Benjamin-Alvarado said he suspected Fidelito’s title as scientific advisor was largely ceremonial as his views on energy development were not incorporated into national policies.

"He had written extensively on Cuba’s need for developing renewable-energy resources," Benjamin-Alvarado said. "And yet almost all efforts by the Cuban government were geared to maintaining the status quo of oil dependency. I imagine that was disappointing for him."

Fidelito’s death came just more than a year after that of his father on November 25, 2016, aged 90.

