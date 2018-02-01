Crypto-currencies starting to get insurance — a sure sign of legitimacy

New York — Major global insurers are starting to offer protection against crypto-currency theft, willing to tackle the daunting challenges it brings rather than miss out on this volatile and loosely regulated, but rapidly growing business.

So far, only a few insurers sell such insurance, including XL Catlin, Chubb, and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance. Yet several others told Reuters they are looking into theft coverage for companies that handle digital currencies such as bitcoin and ether, which trade between anonymous parties.

Such efforts have so far garnered little attention, but the emergence of an insurance market marks an important step for the nascent industry’s mainstream recognition.

The risks are clear: digital currency investors have already lost billions from dozens of crypto-currency hacks, technical errors and fraud. Many hacked exchanges later shuttered. On Friday, Tokyo-based exchange Coincheck became the latest casualty, reporting a loss of about $534m worth of coins to hackers.

For insurers the challenge is how to cover these risks for customers they know little about, who use technology few understand, and represent a young industry that lacks troves of data that insurers usually rely on in designing and pricing coverage.

Christopher Liu, who heads American International Group’s North American cyber insurance practice for financial institutions, says the answer is to find an established business with a similar risk profile and try to adapt what works there. "It’s sort of akin to a digital armoured car service. " he says about crypto-currency firms. "If there is a problem — such as an accident or a robbery — that’s going to be the accumulation of all these exposures."

Liu says AIG began researching crypto-currency theft coverage in 2014 and has written a few such policies, but remains in an "exploratory phase". Greg Bangs, head of XL Catlin’s North America crime coverage underwriting, recounts how the firm had to become its own expert on the new technology by talking to key players and potential clients before developing bitcoin theft insurance.

"The first challenge for us was to figure out if there was a product here." XL Catlin now offers annual crime coverage of up to $25m per incident, Bangs says.