Save the Children halts work in Afghanistan after Islamic State attack

Jalalabad — Save the Children suspended operations across Afghanistan on Wednesday as Islamic State (IS) militants terrorised staff trapped inside one of its offices in an hours-long attack, the latest assault on a foreign charity.

Gunmen blasted their way into the British aid group’s compound in the eastern city of Jalalabad, killing at least three people and wounding 24.

Save the Children, an AFP reporter at the scene and a security source said the attack was continuing in the early evening, hours after an official claimed it was over.

"Save the Children can confirm that the security incident affecting our office in Jalalabad, Afghanistan is still ongoing," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"In response to this, all of our programmes across Afghanistan have been temporarily suspended and our offices are closed."

After blowing up a car outside the charity’s compound in Jalalabad, the attackers used a rocket-propelled grenade to storm the complex, in a raid claimed by IS via its propaganda arm, Amaq.