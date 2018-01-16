World

European central banks to hold yuan, highlighting the Chinese currency’s rise

16 January 2018 - 16:50 Agency Staff
China's yuan. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYNG-HOON
China's yuan. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYNG-HOON

Brussels/Madrid — More central banks in Europe revealed plans on Tuesday to hold yuan as part of their foreign currency reserves, highlighting the Chinese currency’s rise into an elite league of the world’s major reserve currencies.

The Bank of Spain said it was considering an investment in the yuan; the National Bank of Belgium said has already bought about €200m ($244.5m) worth of the Chinese currency; and Slovakia said it also bought an undisclosed amount of yuan.

The moves come after the European Central Bank (ECB) converted €500m worth of its US dollar reserves into the Chinese currency last year, signaling confidence in it and likely encouraging others to make a similar move.

The role of the yuan has increased steadily since the International Monetary Fund (IMF) included the currency in its special drawing right basket in October 2016, placing it into an elite group that includes the euro, the dollar, the yen and the pound.

While the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England already manage yuan assets and the Bundesbank said it plans such an investment, not all central banks are convinced yet. Sweden’s Riksbank and the National Bank of Slovenia both said they hold no yuan and plan no investment in the Chinese currency.

Since the yuan currency entered the IMF’s special drawing right basket, foreign exchange reserves held by global central banks has shown a relatively rapid increase in allocation towards the Chinese currency.

In the latest report, for the period to the end of September 2017, global central banks allocated the equivalent of $107bn towards the Chinese currency in their reserves, a 19% rise from the start of the year.

Still, holdings of yuan were relatively small, with the $107bn figure trailing holdings in units such as the Australian and Canadian dollar, IMF data showed.

Reuters

Trio of risks hounds China as it enters year of the dog

The government of Xi Jinping is signalling it is sanguine about more modest economic performance, if there is progress on the top risk — ...
World
14 days ago

Audit finds Chinese provinces faked data

China’s national audit office reveals widespread data tampering, including inflated revenues, by local governments
World
1 month ago

China’s surging trade stats show a global economy in rude health

Both import and export growth far outpaced expectations, with export growth nearly doubling on strong demand for tech products
World
1 month ago

Financial stability needs to be China’s top priority, says IMF

‘Risks are large. Having said that, the authorities are really aware of risks and they are working proactively to contain these risks’
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Aid agencies beg for key Yemeni port to remain ...
World / Middle East
2.
EU still open to Britain changing mind on Brexit
World / Europe
3.
India to spend over $550m on guns for soldiers on ...
World / Asia
4.
European central banks to hold yuan, highlighting ...
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.