News Leader
WATCH: Policy uncertainty likely to continue in 2018, says World Bank
Gerard Kambou, senior economist at the World Bank's Development Economics Prospects Group, talks to Business Day TV about where SA stands in terms of growth in 2018
15 January 2018 - 08:30
Policy uncertainty issues will remain a major challenge for SA's economic growth in 2018, with the World Bank forecasting expansion of just 1.1%.
This is one of the lowest growth rates in sub-Saharan Africa.
Gerard Kambou, senior economist at the World Bank’s Development Economics Prospects Group, talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s Global Economic Prospects Report, and where SA stands in terms of growth in 2018.
Gerard Kambou, Senior Economist at the World Bank Development Economics Prospects Group
Please sign in or register to comment.