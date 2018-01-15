World

WATCH: Policy uncertainty likely to continue in 2018, says World Bank

Gerard Kambou, senior economist at the World Bank's Development Economics Prospects Group, talks to Business Day TV about where SA stands in terms of growth in 2018

15 January 2018 - 08:30 Business Day TV
Picture: UPSPLASH/João Silas
Policy uncertainty issues will remain a major challenge for SA's economic growth in 2018, with the World Bank forecasting expansion of just 1.1%.

This is one of the lowest growth rates in sub-Saharan Africa.

Gerard Kambou, senior economist at the World Bank’s Development Economics Prospects Group, talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s Global Economic Prospects Report, and where SA stands in terms of growth in 2018.

