World

Kenyatta arrives in East London ahead of ANC’s birthday bash

12 January 2018 - 17:42 Zingisa Mvumvu
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyata arrives at the East London Airport on Friday, January 12 2018. He was in the country to attend Cyril Ramaphosa's maiden address as ANC leader on Saturday Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyata arrives at the East London Airport on Friday, January 12 2018. He was in the country to attend Cyril Ramaphosa's maiden address as ANC leader on Saturday Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in East London to attend the ANC’s 106th anniversary at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

He is one of the dignitaries who will grace the ANC’s annual event‚ which will also be attended by the former head of the ANC‚ President Jacob Zuma.

Kenyatta arrived in the country early this week for a state visit and met Zuma on Thursday at the John Dube state house in Durban.

Saturday’s events at the stadium start at 7am and the ANC’s new president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make his address at about 11am.

Ramaphosa’s maiden speech expected to restore confidence

The January 8 statement (to be given on January 13) is expected to include his measures to deal with corruption in the ANC, and with state capture
National
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Kenyatta arrives in East London ahead of ANC’s ...
World
2.
Biggest gain for US core consumer prices almost a ...
World
3.
Riots break out in Zambia amid cholera outbreak ...
World / Africa
4.
Merkel’s conservatives and Social Democrats ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

ANC must implement resolution on land expropriation ‘urgently’, NEC says
National

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ‘Nothing unusual’ about Kuga compensation offer, Ford says
Opinion / Columnists

Rand mixed as dollar comes under pressure
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.