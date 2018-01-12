Kenyatta arrives in East London ahead of ANC’s birthday bash

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in East London to attend the ANC’s 106th anniversary at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

He is one of the dignitaries who will grace the ANC’s annual event‚ which will also be attended by the former head of the ANC‚ President Jacob Zuma.

Kenyatta arrived in the country early this week for a state visit and met Zuma on Thursday at the John Dube state house in Durban.

Saturday’s events at the stadium start at 7am and the ANC’s new president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make his address at about 11am.