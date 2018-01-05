World

No coalition between MDC and Zanu-PF, Emmerson Mnangagwa asserts

05 January 2018 - 15:52 Alfonce Mbizwo and Joe Brock
Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: CNN VIA TWITTER
Harare — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ruled out forming a coalition government after visiting opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, on Friday.

Zimbabwe is due to hold elections in 2018 in the first big test of Mnangagwa’s legitimacy after he rose to power in November following a de facto military coup in which veteran leader Robert Mugabe reluctantly ceded power.

Mnangagwa has previously indicated that polls could be held as early as March, and is under pressure from civil society, would-be investors and opposition parties to implement political reforms following Mugabe’s 37-year grip on power.

"Currently there is no need," Mnangagwa told reporters, referring to the possibility of forming a coalition with Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF party and the MDC were partners in a government of national unity for five years until 2013, eventually breaking down as acrimony between the parties re-emerged.

Tsvangirai, who is due to challenge Mnangagwa in national elections, has been receiving treatment for colon cancer since 2016 but says he is in good health.

"He is fine, he is recuperating very well and says he will soon again be having a medical check-up in SA," said Mnangagwa after visiting Tsvangirai at his home.

Reuters

