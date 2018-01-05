Fed abandons notion it can give the US economy for ‘the perfect soft landing’

Washington — US Federal Reserve policy makers have abandoned the notion they can bring the US economy in for the perfect soft landing — when inflation settles at its target, growth throttles back smoothly to trend, and monetary policy shifts to neutral.

Instead, they’re prepared to step on the brakes.

"Nearly all" Fed officials believe that the central bank will have to restrict the economy by pushing interest rates above their long-run equilibrium level to achieve their aims, according to the minutes of their December 12 to13 meeting released on Jan. 3.

"The Fed may not have the luxury of a simple monotonic glide path back to equilibrium," said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP in New Jersey. "They’re going to have to objectively tighten monetary policy to increase unemployment and stabilise inflation at their target."

This is important because the central bank is more likely to make a policy mistake and inadvertently push the economy into a recession if it is actively seeking to curb credit and boost joblessness, rather than just removing monetary accommodation from the financial system, as it is now.

"It’s not pre-ordained, but the risks are higher," said Michael Feroli, chief US economist for JPMorgan Chase in New York.

Striking the right balance may present political risks, too. That challenge will fall to Fed governor Jerome Powell, who US President Donald Trump has picked to replace chairperson Janet Yellen when her term ends on February 3. Efforts to slow the economy — to effectively put people out of work so inflation doesn’t run out of control — could run counter to the employment and economic growth goals of the administration.

In a speech in January 2016, New York Fed president William Dudley noted that the economy historically "has always ended up in a full-blown recession" whenever unemployment has risen by more than 0.3 to 0.4 of a percentage point.

Fed officials forecast that the jobless rate will fall to 3.9% at the end of this year, and then stay there, before edging up to 4% at the close of 2020, according to their median projection. This would still be below November’s 4.1% jobless rate and would be under the 4.6% level they reckon is equivalent to full employment.

The central bank has pushed unemployment so far below the setting it considers sustainable on a long-run basis because of the difficulty it’s had lifting inflation to its 2% goal.