Tens of thousands show allegiance to Islamic rulers in Iran

Tehran — Tens of thousands gathered across Iran on Wednesday in a massive show of strength for the country’s Islamic rulers after days of deadly unrest, with state TV showing vast crowds marching through several cities.

Chants of "Leader, we are ready" were heard as images showed thousands rallying in the cities of Qom, Ahvaz, Kermanshah and elsewhere. The demonstrators waved Iranian flags and pictures of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as placards saying "Death to seditionists". "We offer the blood in our veins to our leader," was another popular chant.

There were few reports of anti-regime protests overnight, although it remained difficult to verify information from the provinces.

The political establishment has closed ranks against the unrest that has claimed 21 lives since it erupted last week. They say the protests, which began over economic issues on December 28 but quickly turned more radical, were part of a foreign plot to destabilise the regime.

"The enemy is always looking for an opportunity and any crevice to infiltrate and strike the Iranian nation," Khamenei said.