Cotton sews up biggest rise in crop commodities — with further gains expected

Cotton was also one of the few crops that hedge funds got more positive on during the course of the year. Money managers held a net-long position, or the difference between bets on a price increase and wagers on a decline, of 102,402 futures and options as of December 26, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data released on Friday. This is up from 76,052 at the end of 2016.

Cotton’s stellar performance came as crop woes in Pakistan and India, two of the world’s biggest growers, raised prospects for US shipments.

In the 2017-18 season, commitments for US cotton exports are running 29% higher than a year earlier, government data show.

The investors also added to their bullish outlook in soybean meal in 2017, the CFTC show.

By contrast, the funds lowered their net-long holdings in soybean oil, while turning bearish on coffee, sugar and soybeans during the year.