Myanmar revokes permission for UN investigator to visit Rakhine to probe Rohingya abuses

Geneva — The UN independent investigator into human rights in Myanmar has called for stronger international pressure to be exerted on Myanmar’s military commanders after being barred from visiting the country for the rest of her tenure.

Yanghee Lee, UN special rapporteur, was to visit in January to assess human rights across Myanmar, including alleged abuses against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State.

But, she said, Myanmar had told her she was no longer welcome, which she said suggested something "terribly awful" was happening in the country.

"From what I see right now I’m not sure if they are feeling pressured. I’m not sure if there is the right kind of pressure placed on the military commanders and the generals," she later told Reuters by telephone from Seoul.

She said it was alarming that Myanmar was strongly supported by China, which has a veto at the UN’s top table in New York.

Other countries including the US and human rights groups were advocating targeted sanctions on the military, she said.

"It has to work. And I’m sure the world has to find a way to make it work. And I think the United Nations and its member states should really try to persuade China to really act towards the protection of human rights," she said.

Surveys of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh by aid agency Medecins Sans Frontieres have shown at least 6,700 Rohingya were killed in Rakhine state in the month after violence flared up on August 25, the aid group said last week.

More than 650,000 Rohingya have fled into Bangladesh since August 25, when attacks by Muslim insurgents on the Myanmar security forces triggered a sweeping response by the army and Buddhist vigilantes.