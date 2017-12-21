EU probes sale of millions of e-bicycles by Beijing

Brussels — The European Commission launched an investigation on Thursday into whether Chinese exporters of electronic bicycles (e-bikes) benefited from excessive state subsidies, increasing trade tensions between Brussels and Beijing.

The antisubsidy case supplements an existing inquiry into alleged dumping by Chinese producers of e-bikes in Europe and is the latest in a string of EU investigations into, and measures on, Chinese exports ranging from solar panels to steel.

The European Bicycle Manufacturing Association (EBMA) lodged a complaint in November, saying that subsidies came in a wide range of forms, including preferential loans from state-owned banks, grants, export credits, tax breaks and the provision of land and raw materials at excessively low prices.

The association says that more than 430,000 Chinese e-bikes were sold in the EU in 2016, up 40% on the previous year.

"Today we are speaking about e-bikes. Tomorrow we will see the same with electric cars," EBMA secretary-general Moreno Fioravanti said.

China’s commerce ministry could not be reached for immediate comment.

Europeans buy about 200-million bicycles per year, of which about 10% are now e-bikes, with the potential to rise to a quarter within five years.

European companies pioneered the pedal-assist technology that e-bikes use and invested €1bn in 2016, the EBMA said, but they risk losing out to Chinese rivals whose share of the EU market has risen to about 33%, with prices sometimes half those of European makers.

Fioravanti said Chinese exporters sold at low prices, not because of labour, which made up 3%-4% of the cost of an e-bike, but because "they have 20%, 30% or 40% of their balance sheet basically subsidised by the Chinese government".

Chinese producers, including Battle-Fushida, Aima and Tianjin Golden Wheel, sold e-bikes worth about €307m in the EU in the year to September 30.

The EBMA wants the commission to impose duties on Chinese e-bikes and also to register imports immediately so that any duties eventually set could also apply to e-bikes that enter the EU market in the coming months.

Last week, the EU, US and Japan vowed to work together to fight market-distorting trade practices and policies that have fuelled excess production capacity, naming several features of China’s economic system.

Reuters